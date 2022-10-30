Reggie Watts: Why Shit So Crazy?

Not Available

One of the most fascinating and unique artists working today, Reggie Watts combines looped vocals created live on stage with his unique brand of improvised comedy. Reggie's subjects range from ancient history to technology to spirit elves to theology to pop culture. The music incorporates hip-hop, trip-hop, 80's pop alternative, nu-metal and classical opera. Reggie loves to disorient and confuse people in the most entertaining way possible. This DVD features a combination of his various live performances.