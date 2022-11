Not Available

Recorded live at two sell-out shows from London’s iconic HMV Hammersmith Apollo in June 2011, Reginald D. Hunter Live features outstanding material from the cutting-edge stand-up comedy. In the twelve years since he began performing, Reginald D Hunter has become one of the UK Comedy industry’s best-known and most distinctive performers. His is often brutally honest, frequently controversial but always meticulously measured and hilarious!