Mary is married to Ernest, a successful businessman who devotes all his time managing the business he inherited from his family. Therefore, he spends little time with Mary, to the extent that she suspects he has a mistress. Isabel is married to Adolfo, Doctor of Philosophy and Letters, UNAM graduated, best friend of Ernesto. Patricia is passionate about esotericism; she believes in past life regressions. Isabel and Patricia are concerned about the marital status of Mary and to distract her, convince her to do a regression through hypnosis, the problem is when the hypnotist can not make her come back and they find Mary speaking a strange language, claiming to be a Basque princess of the XIV century.