A bitter postcard of each town of the Buenos Aires countryside that Argentinean writer Manuel Puig (1932-90) portrayed with singular mastery, based on his own land, a town named General Villegas. Its inhabitants never forgave him. However, a woman, owner of a painful and enigmatic past, will build a bridge between Coronel Vallejos, the town created by Puig, and the real General Villegas, trying to reconcile the place with the writer.