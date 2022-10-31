Regreso a Viridiana

Not Available

Short documentaryi what Monique Roumette takes stock of his memories as an intern in the shooting of Luis Buñuel's masterpiece, "Viridiana" (1961). An experience that caused remain fascinated by the work of Buñuel and the movie, the only Spanish film has so far earned the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival and subsequently had a very complicated commercial route, because Spanish authorities rejected him, posing as a Mexican film and finally premiered in Spain in 1977, after the death of Franco.