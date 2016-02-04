2016

Regression

  • Horror
  • Thriller
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 4th, 2016

Studio

The Weinstein Company

Minnesota, 1990. Detective Bruce Kenner (Ethan Hawke) investigates the case of young Angela (Emma Watson), who accuses her father, John Gray (David Dencik), of an unspeakable crime. When John unexpectedly and without recollection admits guilt, renowned psychologist Dr. Raines (David Thewlis) is brought in to help him relive his memories and what they discover unmasks a horrifying nationwide mystery.

Cast

Ethan HawkeBruce Kenner
Emma WatsonAngela Gray
Aaron AshmoreGeorge Nesbitt
Devon BostickRoy Gray
David ThewlisProfessor Kenneth Raines
Dale DickeyRose Gray

