Regression

Minnesota, 1990. Detective Bruce Kenner (Ethan Hawke) investigates the case of young Angela (Emma Watson), who accuses her father, John Gray (David Dencik), of an unspeakable crime. When John unexpectedly and without recollection admits guilt, renowned psychologist Dr. Raines (David Thewlis) is brought in to help him relive his memories and what they discover unmasks a horrifying nationwide mystery.
|Ethan Hawke
|Bruce Kenner
|Emma Watson
|Angela Gray
|Aaron Ashmore
|George Nesbitt
|Devon Bostick
|Roy Gray
|David Thewlis
|Professor Kenneth Raines
|Dale Dickey
|Rose Gray
