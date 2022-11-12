Not Available

Rehearsals is an experimental documentary where fly-on-the-wall footage of sixteen aspiring actresses living in NYC has been crafted into a visual poem depicting a day in the life of one aspiring actress - each of them 'playing' a different aspect of her just by being themselves, and giving her life just by living their own lives. Through this unconventional approach, Cody Clarke has composed an entrancing ode to the beauty and the pain of our daily repetitions - the 'rehearsals' we go through as we wait for our 'role' in life.