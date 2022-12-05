Rehla: 1 + 1

Not Available

The video essay revolves around the possibility of the 1+1=1 theory, philosophically not mathematically, at a time when the idea of federalism is gaining popularity in the country. “1+1” represents two different approaches to managing a certain entity. The “=1” is the possibility of making these two approaches coexist to create one entity. The video depicts different systems in politics and compares the process of forcing them to exist together to two magnets repelling when the poles are too close together. It was produced for "Rehla"’s 12th issue entitled "Distancing".