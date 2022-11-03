Alex and Andre are two hit men who face death and violence every day but also understand the gentleness of love. They would like to start a new life, but their involvement in the criminal underground is too deep. Alex and Andre move about in a world of expensive hotels, cars and discothèques frequented by drug dealers and thieves who would double-cross you as soon as look at you.
|Mirosław Baka
|Andre
|Krzysztof Pieczyński
|Janusz Chabior
|Robert Wabich
|Lukasz Garlicki
|Piotr Miazga
