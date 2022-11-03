Not Available

Reich

  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Alex and Andre are two hit men who face death and violence every day but also understand the gentleness of love. They would like to start a new life, but their involvement in the criminal underground is too deep. Alex and Andre move about in a world of expensive hotels, cars and discothèques frequented by drug dealers and thieves who would double-cross you as soon as look at you.

Cast

Mirosław BakaAndre
Krzysztof Pieczyński
Janusz Chabior
Robert Wabich
Lukasz Garlicki
Piotr Miazga

Images