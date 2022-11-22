Not Available

A psychological thriller, set in the heart of Edinburgh and featuring the underbelly of the capital city, Reichenbach Falls tells the story of hard-boiled detective Jim Buchan whose life starts to unravel as he investigates a 100-year-old murder case in the Scottish capital with an old friend - a crime writer researching the new novel. Buchan's investigation takes him into the dark underworld of Edinburgh's literary past and leads him to question the very nature of his own existence.