A psychological thriller, set in the heart of Edinburgh and featuring the underbelly of the capital city, Reichenbach Falls tells the story of hard-boiled detective Jim Buchan whose life starts to unravel as he investigates a 100-year-old murder case in the Scottish capital with an old friend - a crime writer researching the new novel. Buchan's investigation takes him into the dark underworld of Edinburgh's literary past and leads him to question the very nature of his own existence.
View Full Cast >