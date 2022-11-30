Reiliency + Heart

Not Available

When Hurricane Sandy hit in 2012, residents of Red Hook Houses, a New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) development, found themselves in a devastating situation. In collaboration with New York City Council Member Carlos Menchaca, Arup engineers, OLIN landscape architects, and the residents themselves KPF is now working to re-evaluate and re-design Red Hook Housing not only to prevent future devastation, but also to improve the daily lives and safety of the citizens. After careful planning and preparation, building a relationship between architects, civic leaders, and the community is the key step to designing the next chapter of Red Hook.