On March 1st, 2012, the ReImagine Leslie Cheung Concert was held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center under the direction of lyricist Lin Xi and producer Alvin Leong as a tribute to the late legend who had left us for nine years. A group of Universal Music artists, including Sandy Lam, George Lam, Hacken Lee, Prudence Liew, Eason Chan, Kelly Chen, Karen Mok, Hins Cheung, Kay Tse, Eric Suen, Kary Ng, Mr., and Swing, took turns to make their own renditions of Leslie's unforgettable classics during the concert. The songs performed were mainly selected from the period after Leslie made his comeback to the music scene in 1995, during which he was considered to be most creative in terms of music and style.