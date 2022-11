Not Available

A virtuous Spanish princess becomes Queen of Portugal, then troubled by social struggles and court intrigue. She negotiates a truce between the king's and his son's factions; and performs a miracle, by changing bread into roses, to appease the king's ire, has he had forbidden her to distribute bread to the poor peasants. After her husband's death, she entered a convent, resting her crown at the tomb of San Tiago, in Compostela.