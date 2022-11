Not Available

Reina is an old and lonely widow whose only companion is a little black dog called Rey. When the dog disappears, Reina begins to question her own existence. Suddenly, her old patrons (who had left Cuba twenty years ago) return to Miami to stay for a week and convince her to go with them. After spending some time together, Reina discovers that her usual, lonelier, life is better than anything else and decides to stay in Cuba.