Reinhardtstraße

Nadine and Janine share a flat together with their friends Mark and Andreas. The flat share is a universe with its own rules, languages, manners and relationships. A stimulating place, where chaos is floating through corridors and rooms. Pending over everything is the approaching breakup of the community, which becomes more and more perceptible within short moments of silence. One of the flat mates, Janine, is going to leave. Janine's farewell party affects each other of her friends in an different way. A precise description of a fragile structure breaking apart.