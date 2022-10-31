Reise nach Tulum

Not Available

Adam Neumann is a member of a Jewish family living in Berlin. His grandfather, who has Alzheimer, is the head of this family and he had to leave the business because of his condition. The old man says that Adam is the reincarnation of a messiah and this unwelcome ideas start to bother the family. Adam becomes increasingly paranoid and gradually embarks on a spiritual quest, questioning his own reality. By accident or perhaps by chance, he reaches the beaches of Tulum, encountering the natural beauty of a place that will change his destiny.