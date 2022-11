Not Available

Erfurt is host to a large pioneer meeting. From all over the country, thousands of boys and girls travel to the Saxon city to be part of the happening. The schoolboy Tim, however, misses his train - a catastrophe for both himself and his team, since Tim is a sports ace and desperately needed in the competition. Without further ado, the boy decides to hitchhike to Erfurt. The journey turns out to be full of adventures and it ends with a triumph for Tim and his team.