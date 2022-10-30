Not Available

Reject examines the serious impact of social rejection through the findings of social and biological scientists, lessons from the classroom and the justice system, and first-hand accounts from children and their families. From neuroscientists to broken-hearted moms, our lead characters are rejection experts, by choice or by fate, and will lead us on a journey from rejection to acceptance. With the rise in school shootings and youth suicides, the devastating and potentially lethal consequences of social rejection must be understood. New science supports that the root of pain and conflict may lie in one person rejecting another person. Could the solution be as simple as fostering acceptance?