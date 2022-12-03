Rejigging Nest In My Diaries

Not Available

- is a work in which i rejigged my memories of Grünau. A place with which i grew up and where one root of my roots leads me. You can follow my view, trhough its little paths and hiding places. Starting with the place Grünau, when it was not yet built, over a change of time in its present-day prefabricated architecture. I found aliens in the otherwise almost deserted footage of the remains of the GDR while at the same time becoming one myself. So the piece speaks about a strange mixture of feelings in one of my homelands.