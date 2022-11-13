Relationshit

Not Available

Alitt (Jovial da Lopez), best-selling book author, supported by Wina (Anjani Dina), his girlfriend, since he was nothing. The relationship flounders because Vienna is complied with her mother (Donna Aaron). Split from Vienna makes Alitt’s life empty. Alitt has a friend, Supri (Bayu Skak), which always complicates the problems. Supri is trying to help Alitt to move on from Wina. Many attempts end in failure. Supri also wants to get Ning (Devina Aureel). Initially he does not get a positive response, but finally he can lure Ning’s heart. Alitt becomes more lonely. Alitt meets with Vivi (Natasha Wilona). Vivi is able to make Alitt turn away from Wina. But, Wina comes back and makes Alitt confused. Adapted from a novel with the same title.