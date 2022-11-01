Relative Madness

Not Available

The unsettling portrait of an eccentric family struggling to survive in the bleak suburbs of East Oxford. After a care order is placed on his daughter Louisa, hospital porter Ben has to make some big sacrifices if he is to keep the right to parent his child. The film explores the troubled relationship between Ben and Louisa, as they try to come to terms with their permanent status as outsiders. But does the problem lie with this family of mavericks or society's treatment of them?