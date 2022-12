Not Available

"Gerry Paz (Bong Revilla), a CIS agent srongly accused of a crime crosses paths with Atty. Vera Villaverde (Vilma Santos), a government special prosecutor. As Gerry escapes from the law, he accidentally takes Vera as has hostage. As they continually run from the law enforcers, Vera realizes Gerry's innocence and a relationship slowly blossoms between them. Vera helps him clear his name as they continue on with their blooming affair."