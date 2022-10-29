Not Available

A girl, Selinda, runs into her parents' bedroom in the middle of the night, claiming that a strange man just climbed through her window. The event causes a commotion in the entire residential area where they live. Some immediately assume that the outsider running the convenient store is the perpetrator. Others doubt the girl's story. In the midst of this drama, middle-aged Paul is trying to find his way back to his daughter, who is growing up, and away from him.