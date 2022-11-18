Not Available

What was the #1 story in gay entertainment for 2003? Was it “Queer Eye,” “Boy Meets Boy,” Tab Hunter and Richard Chamberlain, or the fact that (as of this wiritng) Will Truman still doesn’t have a boyfriend? Nope. Nada. Not a chance. The #1 story in gay entertainment for 2003 was the departure of John Rutherford from Falcon Studios and his purchase of Colt Studios. Now this was news! Why? Because the man who turned the Falcon image into an icon was moving to a studio whose equally iconic ideal was its polar opposite. Consider: The “Falcon Man” has only recently reached manhood. He’s in his mid-20s at the most, with a flawless swimmer’s build and a huge cock. The hair on his head is perfectly styled, and it’s virtually the only hair on his body. When he wears anything, it’s white Calvin Klein briefs, and he rarely shows much emotion during sex beyond the orgasmic groan. Think Tom Cruise and the cast of Top Gun. Yum!