R.E.M. Live is a live album from R.E.M., recorded at the Point Theatre, Dublin, on February 26 and 27, 2005, the closing nights of the winter European leg of the Around the World Tour in support of their thirteenth studio album Around the Sun released in late 2004. The performance was filmed by Blue Leach. R.E.M. Live features rare performances of "I Took Your Name" from 1994's Monster and "Ascent of Man" from Around The Sun as well as the previously unreleased "I'm Gonna DJ." A studio version of that song would later appear on the band's 2008 effort, Accelerate.