Not Available

R.E.M. recorded this live performance on March 13, 2008 for the television series Austin City Limits and aired on PBS starting March 24, 2008. The DVD release includes three songs not broadcast on the television program—"So. Central Rain (I'm Sorry)", "Fall on Me", and "Imitation of Life."; The setlist is heavy on songs from their upcoming album, Accelerate, but features classic hits "Drive", "Losing My Religion" and "Man on the Moon."