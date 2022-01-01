R.E.M. - Monster

Not Available

Monster is the ninth studio album by American rock band R.E.M., released on September 27, 1994 by Warner Bros. Records. Produced by the band and Scott Litt and recorded at four studios, the album was an intentional stylistic shift from R.E.M.'s previous two albums Out of Time (1991) and Automatic for the People (1992), with loud, distorted guitar tones and simple arrangements. Michael Stipe's lyrics at times deal with the nature of celebrity, and some are sung from the viewpoint of a character.