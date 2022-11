Not Available

Filmed in the years after college rock band R.E.M. broke through to widespread pop success, ROAD MOVIE features the acclaimed band live near their hometown of Athens, Georgia. Filmed at Atlanta's Omni arena as part of their "Monster Tour," which followed their 1994 MONSTER album, R.E.M. perform stellar versions of "Losing My Religion," "Man on the Moon," "Everybody Hurts," "Find the River," "Wake Up Bomb," "Undertow" and many other hits.