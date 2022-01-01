R.E.M. - Up

Not Available

DVD release of the Up album with 5.1 surround mixes. Up is the eleventh studio album by American rock band R.E.M., released on October 26, 1998 by Warner Bros. Records. It was the band's first album without original drummer Bill Berry, who retired from the group in October 1997, and recorded as a three-piece.[1] In his place, R.E.M. used session drummers and drum machines. It is also their second longest record with total track time of 64 minutes, 1 minute shorter than their previous and last album recorded with Bill Berry, New Adventures in Hi-Fi. The band has said that the album probably would have sounded the same with Berry, as first rehearsals and sessions with him have commenced, but his departure almost broke them and "hung over" on the resulting late recordings with drum machines and session drummers like Barrett Martin and Joey Waronker.[2]