Suyeon and Sehyuk have been married for 10 years. They move from Seoul to Busan for Sehyuk´s work. While Sehyuk is busy with his work, Suyeon starts her career as a dance professor at the disabled education center. She gets to know Junhee, a man in a wheelchair. They gradually get closer and share their hearts and bodies. Eventually, the three people remain in different places.