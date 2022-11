Not Available

Wenfang Wan was assassinated in Hong Kong while her performance, the investigation found that the suspect is a young man. Lawyer Mulan Duan took over the case and ready to start the investigation, but in the process of investigation, she found that the prosecutor of the case is her former lover Zhengwei Wu. At the same time, she found the case much suspicion, so she came to the young man's home to seek the truth, hence, she began to fall into a series trouble.