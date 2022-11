Not Available

"Remake" is made from a Super 8 film shot in the 80’s. The fragments are edited by superimposing the different takings of the same scenes. The image produced is strange because we are facing an impossible : the simultaneous presence of several states that could be. Sequences so reconstituted string together as all stages of a confused and desperate love life. This sentimental and visual disorder is combined with the overlay of sound samples : inner music and movies dialogues.