Not Available

For generations, Indigenous peoples have asked humanity to raise its consciousness for our Mother Earth. Now, Indigenous women are raising their voices to demonstrate what living in balance looks like, by sharing gifts given to them by Creation. Rematriation Magazine centered the voices of 10 Indigenous women to share stories of resilience, leadership, spirituality, healing and honoring life. Led by an all women team, director, Katsitsionni Fox (Mohawk), producer, Michelle Schenandoah (Oneida) and cinematographer, Marie Cecile Dietlin. Rematriation Magazine’s film series furthers the current national dialogue about dismantling social injustice through a spiritually grounded lens.