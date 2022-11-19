Rembrandt 400 Years

Not Available

Rembrandt is the most famous painter of all time. This DVD lifts the veil giving you an intimate view of the Master Artist and his work and world. The era of Rembrandt, the Golden Age revives. We take a look into the private life of Rembrandt: his home, his impressionable youth, his school days, his tutors, his studio, his turbulent love-life and his heydays in Amsterdam. Many of his masterpieces are reviewed in detail with special attention to one of his most renowned works - The Nightwatch. You will discover Rembrandt was a world-famous etcher as well. What is the secret of Rembrandt's inimitable technique? A restorer shows it by means of X-rays and infra-red techniques. Finally we will follow Rembrandt's footsteps in Leiden and Amsterdam today.