Rembrandt Films will long be remembered for animated TV hits such as "Tom and Jerry" and "Popeye"; however, the studio also produced its own unique animated shorts. This compilation contains the best of those shorts, including the Oscar-winning Munro, which is about a 4-year-old boy who's drafted into the Army. Also included is the witty Self Help Series, which explores the human condition through cartoons such as "How to Avoid Friendship."