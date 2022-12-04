Remedies - Remedies

Not Available

    The Australian edition of Remedies casted Mildura natives to contribute eucalyptus tree related unwritten narratives and oral histories for an individual and collective portraiture. Earth bound clay object-action cements the liminal stories and realities around the complex legacy of postcolonial wake into a collective stem. The project was conceived by the Finnish-Swiss artist duo Sasha Huber and Petri Saarikko and consisted of a series of filmed sessions around Mildura. During each session, participants were invited to share eucalyptus tree related remedies, these were choreographed and edited into an installation piece.

