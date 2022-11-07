Remedios Varo. Mystery and Revelation

Not Available

The magical world of Remedios Varo, a singular and unclassifiable artist, that André Breton claimed as a surréaliste. Born in Anglès, Spain, in 1908, Remedios was marked by two wars (Spanish Civil War and the Second World War) and for an intense relationship of amour fou with the poet Benjamin Péret who considered her his muse and the woman of his dreams. Exiled in Mexico from 1941 until her death in 1963, she developed in this country the pictorial imagery and the technical virtuoso which identify her as a weaver of dreams in a world of medieval reminiscences, populated by creatures and fantastic objects connected with the cosmos.