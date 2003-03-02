Remember Me, My Love

The story of a normal Italian family in which come out the dreams of those who have lost their possibilities and of those who want to realize them. Carlo and Giulia are a married couple who have each given up their aspirations in order to live an average life. Their 19-year-old son, Paolo, is having trouble finding an identity, while their 18-year-old daughter, Valentina, has already figured out how to use sex to her advantage. The family goes through a crisis when Carlo begins having an affair, Giulia attempt to seduce the director of a local stage production she is in, and Valentina does what she does best to land an audition for a TV show
|Laura Morante
|Giulia Ristuccia
|Monica Bellucci
|Alessia
|Silvio Muccino
|Paolo Ristuccia
|Nicoletta Romanoff
|Valentina Ristuccia
|Gabriele Lavia
|Alfredo
|Enrico Silvestrin
|Stefano Manni
View Full Cast >