The television show "Rollin' on the River" aired from 1971 to 1973 and was a showcase for new musical artists in genres ranging from country to R&B. With host Mickey Jones (Kenny Rogers' drummer) leading the way, the show boasts appearances from stars such as Al Green, Tina Turner, Kenny Rogers and Jim Croce. This collection of songs from the show includes performances from Bill Withers, B.B. King, Tina Turner, Jim Croce and many more.