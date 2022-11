Not Available

Remember the 80's movie was released Jun 24, 2008 by the Immortal studio. In the '80s, the hair was as important as the harmonies, so don't just listen to those hits-watch the videos! This trip down memory lane includes Come On Eileen Dexy's Midnight Runners; Tainted Love Soft Cell; That's Entertainment The Jam; This Will Be (An Everlasting Love) Natalie Cole, plus Tears for Fears, Frankie Goes to Hollywood, Dire Straits and more.