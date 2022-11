Not Available

Lyle Lovett, the Gipsy Kings, Los Lobos, Arc Angels and comedian Paul Rodriguez perform a musical tribute to the Alamo in this concert recorded live in high definition at the famed San Antonio, Texas, mission. Songs include the Gipsy Kings' "Bomboleo" and "Amigo"; Lyle Lovett's "If I Had a Boat"; Los Lobos' "Mas y Mas" and "Saint Behind the Glass"; Arc Angels' "Living in a Dream"; a rousing "La Bamba" with Los Lobos and the Gipsy Kings; and more.