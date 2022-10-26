Not Available

Remember the Daze

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Mirror Cube Films

During the summer of 1999, a group of teenagers, through interconnected narratives, live through their last day of high school and prepare for the future. Holly, once the new girl in school, does whatever it takes to remain popular. Dawn, who is secretly a lesbian, battles drugs. Tori is the valedictorian of her class, but, on the eve of graduation, she decides to experiment with drugs for the first time.

Cast

Amber HeardJulia Ford
Alexa PenaVegaHolly
Katrina BeginSylvia
Melonie DiazBrianne
Brie LarsonAngie Ford
Leighton MeesterTori

