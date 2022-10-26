Remember the Daze

During the summer of 1999, a group of teenagers, through interconnected narratives, live through their last day of high school and prepare for the future. Holly, once the new girl in school, does whatever it takes to remain popular. Dawn, who is secretly a lesbian, battles drugs. Tori is the valedictorian of her class, but, on the eve of graduation, she decides to experiment with drugs for the first time.
|Amber Heard
|Julia Ford
|Alexa PenaVega
|Holly
|Katrina Begin
|Sylvia
|Melonie Diaz
|Brianne
|Brie Larson
|Angie Ford
|Leighton Meester
|Tori
