Alice Martin (Lee Meriwether), a former musical headliner, now lives alone and forgotten in a house hidden away just below the Hollywood sign. She remembers a past love (Susan Blakely) as she searches for meaning in her golden years. While mentoring a young aspiring singer (Leigh Ann Larkin), past memories become entwined with the present as Alice comes to realize that what she thought was lost is only dormant, awaiting a new spark.