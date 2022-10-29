Remember to High Five the Salesman

Not Available

This unique, neo-noir mystery follows Alex, an out-of-town journalist with a destroyed reputation, as she struggles to write an article on a paranoid shredder salesman. When the salesman appears uncooperative, Alex hires a private investigator to dig into his past in hopes of finding the story she so desperately needs. However, the salesman has an unexpected change of heart and offers to teach her about his business, while dragging her into the dangerous world of secrets and the machines that keep them safe.