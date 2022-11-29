Remember What I Forgot

Not Available

Anyone who has anything to do with the film industry in Hong Kong, must have heard of a film buff called Lil’ Kim. He knows everything there is to know about filmmaking. Whether it’s on the set, at the movie premiere or at a press conference, he always shows up uninvited. Nobody knows where he came from and why he showed up… Ginger Keung is the producer of a reality show who suspects Lil’ Kim is in fact a film critic who pans movies to extort advertising dollars from film companies. She zeroes in on Lil’ Kim as her next target and decides to dig into his elusive past…