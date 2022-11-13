Remember When: Ketika Kau dan Aku Jatuh Cinta

Not Available

Freya, a shy and taciturn teenage girl, lives a quiet relationship with Moses. Freya bored. Freya wants to live a life like his friend Gia, who has dating fun with Adrian. Once Adrian with Freya spend time together. It turns out they have the same taste in music, books, movies, and food. It makes her life becomes colorful. After that, Freya and Adrian begin closer. Their closeness makes their friendships with the others broken. And they part after high school graduation. Freya went to Queenstown, New Zealand. She wants to start a new life as a new girl. Freya is not afraid anymore. She dares to talk to strangers, to start friendships with new people, even doing things that she feared before. Adrian comes after Freya to convince her that he now belongs only to her, no more Gia or others.