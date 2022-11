Not Available

Director Christopher Nupen paints an honest, moving portrait of Jacuqeline Du Pre, the cellist who mesmerized audiences every time she took the stage. Du Pre (whose life also inspired the film Hilary and Jackie) transcended other players on the horizon from the moment she debuted at age 16 and broke the hearts of classical music enthusiasts everywhere when she had to retire 11 years later after multiple sclerosis left her unable to play.