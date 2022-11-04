1967

Remembrance: A Portrait Study

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    March 30th, 1967

    Studio

    Not Available

    “The music is by Marilyn Monroe singing ‘Running Wild’ from Some Like It Hot, because it’s a film portrait of Nettie Thomas. She did floors in white women’s homes, like black women did to support their families in the olden days. My mother is sitting in a wicker chair with an ostrich feather boa, a grey worsted wool skirt, a silk belt. For her portrait, I used ‘All Cried Out’ by Dusty Springfield...I was advised by Gregory Markopoulos not to play the music. Because Gregory didn’t think it was proper.” - Edward Owens

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images