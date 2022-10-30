Not Available

Remnants

  • Drama
  • Action
  • Science Fiction

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

A rare astronomical event causes a permanent worldwide black out, forcing residents of a middle-class suburb to get by with no modern conveniences. The community pulls together and adapts to a simpler way of life, but their success draws the attention of the less resourceful residents in the area and soon results in a war between subdivisions. This is their story. Written by Anonymous A catastrophic solar flare plunges Earth into global darkness. As society teeters on the edge of total anarchy the President and top government officials are swept away to a Cold War bunker in search of a solution. While the politicians fight insanity and each other, a group of middle-class suburbanites take survival into their own hands. With bullets and seeds, this neighborhood of schoolteachers and businessmen transform themselves into a village of self-sustaining warriors. Can they hold on until power is restored, or will they fall to the starving masses?

Cast

Tom SizemoreGeneral Vincent Tate
Wilbur FitzgeraldPresident Marshall Erwin
Robert PralgoArt Bernard
Adam MinarovichSecretary Pierce Brown
Justin WelbornBrian Sears

