Remnants of Everest: The 1996 Tragedy

Documentary filmmaker and world-renowned rock climber David Breashears recreates the tragic circumstances that resulted in eight deaths on Everest in May 1996. On location at the time of the brutal storm shooting a movie, Breashears uses his personal experience and insight to document the tragedy, accumulating objective accounts from survivors and also restaging the ferocity and vicious power of the storm – a spectacle which awes the audience with the unforgiving fury of nature at its extreme ends.