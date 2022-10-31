Not Available

Remnants of Everest: The 1996 Tragedy

    Documentary filmmaker and world-renowned rock climber David Breashears recreates the tragic circumstances that resulted in eight deaths on Everest in May 1996. On location at the time of the brutal storm shooting a movie, Breashears uses his personal experience and insight to document the tragedy, accumulating objective accounts from survivors and also restaging the ferocity and vicious power of the storm – a spectacle which awes the audience with the unforgiving fury of nature at its extreme ends.

